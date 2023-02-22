xiaomi launches a very cheap laser printer with great autonomy

- Advertisement -

Keeps surprise xiaomi in what has to do with the market segments of the technology that it explores. If it is already more than confirmed that it is going to launch its own electric car, it has now announced an accessory that comes to complete its range of printers (yes, the company already had a presence with photographic models). We are talking about a product that uses laser to work.

The specific device is the Xiaomi Laser Printer K100, which has been made official in China just a few hours ago and, if all goes well, it is quite possible that it will reach other regions such as Spain. One of the virtues of this device is that it has dimensions that are truly crazy: 331 x 178 mm. That is to say, it fits anywhere (even on a piece of furniture hung on the wall) and, therefore, this equipment ends the myth that laser printers are all very large.

Xiaomi

- Advertisement -

It should also be noted that this Xiaomi comes with NFC chip. Obviously, this is not used to send information directly, but it does make life easier for users. The reason is that the installation process with mobile terminals is simply automatic just by bringing the terminal closer to the printer (in addition, it includes USB). And, this, surely ends with more than one headache in the process necessary to be able to launch jobs from smartphones and tablets.

Work speed, Xiaomi is very good

This model that works with black and white is capable of offering A4 size paper up to 20 pages per minute, which is more than enough for many offices and, of course, for teleworkers. It is not the fastest on the market, that is true, but its capacity is enough to make it a perfectly valid option in any home. It is important to note that with a toner it is possible to reach 1,500 copies, an excellent figure that allows you to have a ready sheet for about 0.01 euros. Come on, the savings when working is very high compared to inkjet.

Xiaomi

Another good detail of the Xiaomi Laser Printer K100 is that it is compatible with a management application which is used in phones, and communicates through the use of wireless technology. This makes it possible to know all the details of the operation in a simple way. And, even, that you can perform a scan with the terminal and send it to the printer automatically by using Wi-Fi.

A price that is devastating

The truth is that, as always, Xiaomi has done an excellent job, since to change this device has a price of about 125 eurosan amount that is very adjusted and that makes it very attractive. By the way, the spare parts for this printer remain at around €35, which is also quite sensible.

- Advertisement -

>