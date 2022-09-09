Xiaomi launches a new version of its 12.4-inch tablet full of memory

- Advertisement -

A Xiaomi it is doing quite well in the tablet market, so much so that just a month ago it launched a new model that has a large screen and has a clear objective: to be a good option to replace laptops. Well, it has just launched a variant that comes with changes that are interesting.

The model we are talking about is Xiaomi Pad Pro, a device that, among other things, has a screen that has very important dimensions and that does not lack high quality. An example of what we say is that your panel is from 12.4 inches with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels and that has a frequency of 120Hz. Come on, it has a very good quality and the resistance does not drop the level, since it includes Gorilla Glass 3.

The great novelty of this new version of the Xiaomi tablet

But in the previous section you will not find the new options that the device that has just been announced has. It is in memory where the changes exist, because a combination of RAM and storage which was not available to date: 8 + 128GB, respectively. Therefore, we are talking about a fairly balanced model that ensures a very positive performance.

By the way, when it comes to hardware, it is important to mention that the integrated processor is kept in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, so its power is beyond any doubt when it comes to running applications of all kinds (even in multitasking conditions). Therefore, you will be able to take great advantage of the Android 12 operating system with which it arrives, which does not lack MIUI 13 customization.

A complete set at an attractive price

Some additional details that are important to know about this new Xiaomi Pad Pro is that it has a battery of 10,000mAh to offer a very important autonomy (and that has a fast charge of 67W, no less). In addition, it offers compatibility with the use of a Xiaomi stylus that has additional functions and, if the sound section is something that worries you, the device has a system of four speakers so that excellent quality is achieved due to compatibility with Dolby.

In what has to do with availability, the date on which this model will arrive on the market is not yet known, but what does seem certain is that it will leave the borders of China, since the sales of Xiaomi tablets are being pretty good. Regarding the price, this will be at about 433 dollars to change (normal is a direct change to the euro), which is not particularly high considering the combination of memory and integrated screen.

