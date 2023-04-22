Xiaomi launches a new TV with Fire TV ideal for bedrooms and kitchens

- Advertisement -

You don’t always need a large Smart TV to get exactly what you need. An example is that with models that have a screen of 32 inches it is more than enough for some rooms and even the kitchen. Well then, Xiaomi is aware of this and, for this reason, has announced the arrival of a new television with Fire TV as an operating system and that has a panel of the indicated size.

Almost a year ago, the Asian firm and Amazon began a collaboration that is proving to be most productive for both companies. Thus, a series of televisions with operating system have been launched Fire OS 7 embedded. To date, the range consisted of models with the following dimensions: 43, 50 and 55 inches, but now, Xiaomi has presented a 32″ one that has been confirmed to be arrives in Spain.

What you should know about this Xiaomi Smart TV

The new Xiaomi F2 Fire TV 32″ television has characteristics that are not typical of the high-end range, but they do manage to fit in with more basic purposes such as serving in a children’s room or as a second unit in large homes. panel that integrates is LED type and it has an HD+ resolution (1,366 x 768 pixels). In what has to do with the maximum frequency, this is located at 60Hz.

Xiaomi

Among the positive details, it should be noted that this Xiaomi model is compatible with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and DTS-HD in the sound section, which is really good. Regarding the hardware that integrates to move the Amazon operating system, the options are basic, but sufficient: 1.5GB of RAM, eight of internal storage and a quad-core processor. Nothing crazy, without a doubt, but it will prevent you from having problems with the applications.

Some more things about this TV

It is striking that it is compatible with the main applications available for Android; integrates Miracast and AirDrop technology; and it does not lack so much Wi-Fi as Bluetooth to be able to connect to the Internet without cables or to synchronize accessories. By the way, it also has HDMI and USB 2.0 ports.

In what has to do with the price, Xiaomi has not confirmed what it will have this model… But if one takes into account that the 43-inch option can be obtained for 339 euros, the logical thing is that this model should be a hundred or so below. This new Smart TV is a good option for those looking for something good, nice and cheap.

