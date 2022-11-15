Xiaomi launches a new security camera that is very precise and that endures everything

- Advertisement -

More and more people decide to buy an independent security camera that, among other things, allows you to easily know what happens at home when you are not there. Xiaomi has launched a new model that has several virtues, among which is being able to use it outdoors without problems.

This is possible, among other things, because the model we are talking about is called Xiaomi Outdoor Camera AW200 has IP65 certification. This allows you withstand the rain without problem any (and the dust doesn’t affect it too much either). In addition, due to the quality of its manufacture, I was able to work with temperatures ranging from -20 degrees to 50, so it is completely useful outdoors in both winter and summer.

- Advertisement -

Another thing that is positive about this model is that it offers full compatibility with voice assistants most used today, such as the one that Google and Amazon Alexa have on the market. In this way, you can establish quite efficient voice control and, of course, be part of the IoT system you have at home because, without going any further, you can check the image from the Echo devices in a very simple and easy way. intuitive.

Many options in this Xiaomi camera

Among the most useful is to include night vision, so you can see quite clearly what happens in the place where it is installed, despite the fact that the luminosity in this place is very low. In addition, it also has other striking possibilities such as the motion sensor integrated (which allows notifications to be received if something is detected) and, even, it does not lack compatibility with sound Full Duplex, so we are talking about a job bidirectional.

Xiaomi

Regarding image quality, the one offered by the Xiaomi Outdoor Camera AW200 is Full HD, offering very high precision and the possibility of using digital zoom if necessary. Here is something to note: this camera allows the use of the H.265 codec, which ensures that recordings take up little space without losing quality. This, by the way, is done in this model through the use of microSD cards, so you will not have any problem in this regard.

Final details of this product

An important one is that in order to access this accessory remotely, connectivity is included inside the camera. Wifi, so from anywhere you have Internet access, you can check what is happening in front of the Xiaomi camera we are talking about. This can be easily achieved by using the manufacturer’s Mi Home app, which is available for iOS Y Android.

- Advertisement -

At the moment there is no exact date regarding his global launch, something that will happen because the product can already be reviewed on the international website of the Asian firm. Besides, the price is also not available, but knowing how Xiaomi works, it is sure to be the most adjusted.

>