Xiaomi launches a new lamp that you control with your mobile and with a large battery

The company Xiaomi continues with its pace of launches and, today, it has presented a new accessory: the “Mijia Universal Charging Desk Lamp”. This innovative product has a unique design that combines the characteristics of three different types of lamps in one compact unit, thus stealing space where it is placed.

With its sleek and modern appearance, the Xiaomi Mijia Universal Charging Desk Lamp is sure to enhance any workspace. Their due use options to its excellent design are the following: vertical desk lamp, clip-type accessory, and it is even possible to use this product as a flashlight thanks to its magnetic suction design. And all this is possible because its 360 degree adjustment It allows the light to be projected at any angle, which makes this device compatible with any use.

Many options in this Xiaomi model

One of the most notable features of the Xiaomi Mijia Universal Charging Desk Lamp is its high color rendering index Ra90, which means that it can display colors with great accuracy and vividness. Additionally, it has a high level of RG0 blue light hazard exemption, making it safer for extended use (and as hardly blinkvisual comfort is assured).

This lamp has four lighting modes designed to meet different needs. For example, 4000K mode is suitable for reading and writing, while 2700K mode is perfect for washing walls and sleeping. This allows users to customize lighting based on their preferences and activities.

A more than convincing autonomy

The desk lamp comes with a built-in 2,000mAh lithium battery, which can last 40 hours at the lowest brightness setting and more than 4 hours at 100%. It also supports power delivery via its USB Type-C interface, ensuring fast charging and preventing power loss when plugged in.

This Xiaomi accessory has one button to control color temperature and brightness, something that allows the simplicity of use to be excellent. It also has a non-slip silicone pad that provides stable support, essential to not worry about anything while using it.

The Xiaomi Mijia Universal Charging Desk Lamp can now be reserved on the Xiaomi Youpin crowdfunding platform, with a special discounted price of 79 yuan (10 euros) for early adopters. The price will increase to 99 yuan (€13 to change) after the crowdfunding campaign, which will kick off on April 19.

