xiaomi launches a new inexpensive wireless car charger

Xiaomi is known for, in addition to launching mobile phones, multiple accessories of all kinds, and more every day. The last one is a Pro version of its wireless car charger that has been released for a long time, but which it has made official in one of its presentations. And it is one of the essential accessories for those who spend long hours driving or working on a vehicle, since it will allow us to always have our device fully charged.

The Xiaomi Qi Wireless Charger

Exactly, Xiaomi has called the Qi model, which is a much cheaper version of the current Xiaomi Wireless Car Charger. However, this new version is not as powerful in load, since it reduces its power to 10W, which in principle makes it less efficient, but of course, cheaper at the same time.

Among its virtues, it stands out for being made of ABS plastic resistant to the sun, so you can spend long hours without problem because the plastic degrades, as happens in most devices of this type. As for its measurements, it is 117.2 x 73.4 x 100m, which makes it quite comfortable to put on the air conditioning vents. It even has a small crystallized one that will improve ventilation in case it is exposed to long hours of sun.

In the design part, two automatically folding telescopic arms also come into play, which detect movement and continue to function even if the car is still without power. And also it will not cause scratches on your mobile since it has silicone pads. Our mobile, even if it has a cover, will fit perfectly in this new wireless charger.

Load power

With a charging power of about 10W, which will allow us to have it ready in approximately an hour and a half. Something that, for wireless, is very good. It also has a FOD system for the detection of foreign objects, so that it does not cause any electrical incident.

Price

Its price is quite low and accessible for almost everyone, with about 16.6 euros to change, since it has not been officially announced in Spain, but in China, whose price there is 129 yuan. As it is not possible to buy it in Spain at the moment, it is surely possible to acquire it in an online commerce platform and import it, such as AliExpress, perfectly. That is why you will be able to buy it imported, according to rumors.

