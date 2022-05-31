Xiaomi launches a new cheap Smart TV with… Amazon operating system!

That Xiaomi commitment to the Smart TV segment is something that nobody doubts and, a clear example of what we say, is that it even launches models to compete in the high-end against companies like Samsung. The fact is that today a new television is put on sale in Spain designed for those who are looking for a good quality model that is not particularly expensive. And, in addition, it comes with surprise.

The product range that lands in our country is called Xiaomi TV F2 and can be purchased in three sizes: 43, 50 and 55 inches. This means that you can always choose a model that fits the dimensions of your living room (and, of course, that you can select the desired price, which we will talk about later). These televisions use Led technology to display images and have striking details in the design, such as very small frames.

As far as image quality is concerned, there is no problem with it. The reason is that the native resolution they offer is 4K, so you can fully enjoy even what the most powerful consoles on the market offer. Additionally, it includes the possibility of enjoying an excellent dynamic range because it is compatible with HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG in all its versions (the two largest add Dolby Vision, by the way). If you add options to this, such as the use of technology MEMCthe result is a more than correct TV.

An operating system that is the big surprise

The reason is that PatchWall is not included, which is the development of Android TV offered by Xiaomi. In this case, an agreement has been reached with Amazon to use FireTV, which also has Google’s development below it, but offers a different look. Its operation will not have any problem, and allows install the apps most popular that exist today and even access the voice assistant Alexa. This could be the starting point of a collaboration that looks very good and could be highly beneficial for both companies. The fact is that you will control everything with the remote control and in a very simple way.

Xiaomi

Other good details offered by the new Xiaomi TV F2 should also be highlighted, such as, for example, that its connectivity is excellent, since it offers everything necessary to access the Internet at high speed and, in addition, it has four HDMI; Bluetooth and also optical audio output for the use of sound bars. This, by the way, will not be especially necessary because the integrated stereo speakers are 12 watts, so they are more powerful than usual in input range televisions. In addition, they offer compatibility with Dolby and DTS.

Spectacular prices for this Xiaomi Smart TV

From today you can buy these models in Spain, and with prices that are very low, so they can become devices with a good behavior in the market. Also, to the day June 6 there is an initial promotion which is really fantastic. Here’s what you have to pay for these TVs: