xiaomi launches a new 90 inch android tv with excellent quality

The Xiaomi company has just announced a new Smart TV. It is a differential proposal because we are talking about a television with mammoth screen and that, in addition, it has some characteristics that allow it to offer excellent quality, no matter where you look at it. And, as always, with a very reasonable price. We talk about the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 90.

the screen of 90 inches It is the differentiating element of this model, which is obviously for those who have a lot of space in which to place the television at home. Of course, the design of this Smart TV has differences compared to other models in its range. You bet on him metal with very small frames (12 mm) and, in addition, it has a dual base system that is quite stable.

An image quality beyond any doubt

Its panel is LCD IPS, being its native resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels). Other interesting details of this model is that it uses a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and its maximum brightness is 1,000 nits. Nothing bad. By the way, it is compatible with HDR10 +, HLG and Dolby Vision. In addition, it has VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) technology and AMD FreeSync Premium. Therefore, not a single problem with what has to do with good quality with all kinds of content, including games.

Regarding sound, the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 90 offers an immersive experience thanks to its two 15-watt speakers each (so we’re talking about 30W), which are compatible with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. It’s not that it’s crazy, but the truth is that it complies and there will be no imperative need to resort to an additional bar so that the effects have the necessary realism.

An operating system that convinces in this Xiaomi

The embedded operating system is MIUI TV (based on Google’s Android), which makes it a Smart TV compatible with a large part of the applications available for download from the Google Play Store. This means that users will have access to a wide range of apps and content to enjoy on their TV. The performance of this Xiaomi is more than correct, since it integrates a quad-core processor with ARM Cortex A73 architecture and a Mali-G52 MC1 graphics card (memory is 4GB of RAM and 64 gigabytes of storage).

As for the connectivity options, the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 90 offers a wide variety of ports and connections. Includes two HDMI 2.1; one HDMI 2.0 port; USB 3.0; one USB 2.0 port; composite (AV) input; ethernet (LAN); optical input; and, of course, headphone jack In addition, it is also Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 compatible.

Price of the Xiaomi TV ES Pro 90

The new TV is already on sale in China, with a price of 9,999 yuan, equivalent to approximately 1,320 euros to change. Although at the moment no news has been announced about its launch in other markets, it will surely end up being launched in other international markets.

