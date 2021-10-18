xiaomi launches a handheld, wireless cleaning robot that also scrubs

We all know that in recent years Xiaomi has diversified its business model so much that it seems that the least they do is put smartphones up for sale, before the avalanche of all kinds of smart appliances and appliances. Because one of its great contributions is that it has managed to put devices capable of doing everything at demolition prices (almost always) in the hands of users.

And the one that we bring you today is a fun sample of it because it is a comprehensive cleaning robot for the house that not only sucks up all the dirt that we have deposited on the floor but, to which it passes, is in charge of scrubbing to leave everything like the jets of gold. At least that’s how the Chinese announce it from their Youpin page where they will put it on sale in just two days.

Wireless and smart

This new Xiaomi device is a high-temperature floor mop that also it is capable of sucking up all the dirt from the floor before leaving it shiny, and for this it uses a system that manages to heat the water up to 75ºC, so it is very easy to go through a stain well attached to the ground and finish it with just one pass.

MIJIA High-Temperature Wireless Floor. Xiaomi

The good thing about systems like this one developed by Xiaomi is that is capable of running complete cleaning programs in one go. That is to say, it not only sweeps and vacuums all the dirt deposited on the floor, but at the same time allows us to pass the mop 15 times per second in the same place. That means unprecedented cleaning potential for a (smart) appliance targeting this market price range.

Of course, so much power is later paid with the autonomy of the cleaning robot that only can stay on thanks to its battery for 35 minutes. In addition, when we put it back on the base, the brush itself begins a cleaning process that allows it to dry at a temperature of 55ºC in order to avoid bad odors or the proliferation of mold.

Finally, this MIJIA High-Temperature Wireless Floor features a 3.5-inch LED screen where we can see the details of each program that we choose, it offers support for voice commands that will facilitate its use and a double storage tank: one of 640ml. for waste and another 780ml. for the liquid in charge of scrubbing. Its price will be 2,999 yuan (about 400 euros to change) and will go on sale on October 20.

