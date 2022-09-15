Xiaomi launches a cheap and high quality charger perfect for iPhone

- Advertisement -

If something stands out Xiaomi It is for offering a very wide product catalogue, with options that have a very attractive price and, in addition, are not exempt from quality. An example is the new wireless charger that has been announced and that, due to its characteristics, offers great compatibility… even with Apple smartphones!

The name of the new accessory is Xiaomi Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, which is a device that aims to cover all the needs that can be had when charging a smartphone. Thus, to give an example, among the virtues of this product is that it offers wireless charging of excellent speed that can reach 12W. In addition, it does not lack support for MagSafe and technology qiwhich allows you to be sure that there will be no danger with terminals from Apple or any other manufacturer.

With a very good quality finish, where the plastic is present at the same time as the color white, it should be noted that this is a charger that allows devices to be placed vertically, which ensures excellent reliability. Besides, and this is important, the cable used to supply power is usb type c -right next to it has some LEDs that allow you to know the status of the Xiaomi accessory we are talking about at all times.

Xiaomi uses magnetism in this product

And this is really important, since the charger that was just announced has a 5,000mAh rechargeable battery and which, surprisingly, can be decoupled from the base and stand in the back devices that have a metallic finish. This, if connected to the current, can individually use wireless charging or, failing that, be used as a Power Bank to gain speed -up to 20W-. And this is completely differential compared to the rivals that this device has on the market.

It is important to note that the new Xiaomi Magnetic Wireless Power Bank includes all the technologies that are currently necessary to offer the maximum security in its operation. Thus, for example, it is capable of detecting high temperatures and, if it is something problematic, it can interrupt the charging process. In addition, it also includes protection against voltage surges. Therefore, the phone or tablet you use will always be safe.

A price that is quite a bargain

In order not to lose the habit of offering the best possible quality/price ratio, this Xiaomi accessory costs only 199 yuan (which in exchange remains in about 29 euros to change). An almost derisory figure if you take into account all the good things that the advertised accessory includes. It is already on sale in China and, normally, it leaves the borders of this country sooner rather than later (although the moment in which this will happen is not known).

