Xiaomi launches a 10,000mAh external battery, very thin and at a crazy price

The company Xiaomi has presented a new external battery in China that has all the qualities to be a perfect choice for all types of users. is the Power Bank 10000mAh 22.5W Liteand it has options that are much more complete than what can be expected from a model that is flagged as being very economical (such as the load that it includes or the connectivity).

In the aesthetic section, the new accessory from the Asian company comes in a finish plastic of high quality and its color – at least for the moment – is exclusively white. With particularly small dimensions, it stands out that its thickness is only 14 millimetersIt should also be noted that the weight fits perfectly to carry the Xiaomi product from one place to another because it stays in 225 grams. By the way, its finish with curved corners makes the grip very comfortable.

A load that fits all types of users

The capacity of the new Xiaomi Power Bank Lite is 10000mAh, therefore it allows to complete two cycles in practically all of the phones that are currently on the market. The external battery is compatible with different protocols of fast charge, including PD3.0, QC3.0, AFC, FCP, SCP, PE, and SFCP (meaning the most common ones are present). This allows the battery pack to charge compatible devices with a power of 22.5Wbeing so both in what has to do with the energy output and with the input.

It should be noted that the connectivity section is perfectly resolved, since this device includes one USB Type-C port -which admits the highest working speed- and two USB Type A connections that allow to reach 12W each one of them. Obviously, all of them can be used in parallel and there is no shortage of LEDs to know precisely what the status of the accessory we are talking about is.

Other good details of this Xiaomi and its price

This Xiaomi product has technology of smart chargingwhich allows switching between different charging speeds depending on the connected device and usage scenario, making it possible charge other devices like TWS earphones, For example. In what has to do with its operation, it must be said that in jobs at 20W, such as with the iPhone, the time it takes to complete a complete process is two hours.

The external battery includes multiple protection functions – overvoltage, overheat protection and short circuit). Its price is another of the great attractions of the Xiaomi Power Bank 10000mAh 22.5W Lite, since in China it is put on sale for 79 yuan, which in exchange it stays at about 10.50 euros… Quite a bargain.

