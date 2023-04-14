5G News
Xiaomi launches 10,000mAh power bank with 22.5W power and smart features
A Xiaomi launched this Friday (14) the Power Bank 10000mAh 22.5W Lite. The product arrives for the Chinese market and has support for a series of charging protocols, as well as the ability to charge multiple devices at the same time and power that can reach 22.5W.

As the name says, the power bank has 10,000mAh and among the supported fast charging technologies are: PD3.0, QC3.0, AFC, FCP, SCP, PE and SFCP. In addition, the battery has two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C inputs, the latter being capable of delivering the 22.5W promised by the manufacturer.

The other ports mentioned, in turn, manage to deliver around 12W each. Likewise, the user can choose to use the inputs simultaneously, charging more than one device at the same time. The 22.5W can also be used to recharge the product, but you must have a compatible source.

Another point that draws attention is the design, since the item weighs around 225 g and besides being thin, it has rounded sides to make it easier to hold and LED lights that indicate the remaining battery capacity for charging. Not only that, but there are a number of technologies to protect against overheating, short circuit and more.


According to Xiaomi itself, the power bank can take two hours to charge an iPhone 13 with a speed of up to 20W. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 can be charged in just over an hour. Finally, there’s even a technology that allows for smart charging, changing the speed according to the type of device connected.

The price, on the other hand, is 79 yuan (BRL 56 in direct conversion). Now, check out other releases from the Chinese company for this category as well, such as a model with MagSafe for iPhones and one with 20,000mAh that arrived with overheating protection.

