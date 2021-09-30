Xiaomi is working on a mobile phone with a 4K screen

The Asian manufacturer does not stop presenting new mobile phones. We recently talked to you about the Xiaomi Civi, a terminal that exudes quality for each of its pores thanks to a design that will be the center of all eyes. And now it just passed by TENAA a new device that offers high performance. More than anything because it is the first Xiaomi with a 4K screen.

As GSMArena colleagues have discovered, a Xiaomi phone with model number 2109119BC It has just passed through the Chinese certification agency, being able to see part of its design as well as some characteristics.

This will be the first Xiaomi phone with a 4K screen

The truth is that TENAA does not show all the details of the terminal, but we can see some very interesting data. Regarding the aesthetic section, we are facing a smartphone that keeps a great resemblance to the Xiaomi 10T Pro, especially at the rear with a very characteristic camera module. With dimensions of 58 mm long, 71.5 mm wide and slightly less than 7 mm thick, and a weight of 166 grams, we are facing a compact terminal despite its screen diagonal.

To say that It will feature a USB Type-C port, as you’d expect, but it dispenses with the 3.5mm headphone jack. And beware, the front camera does not appear either perforated or integrated in a notch. It is too early to venture, but this Xiaomi 4K phone you could hide the front camera module under the screen. Of course, at the moment they are nothing more than conjecture, so we will have to wait for its official presentation. Or to have more information leaked about it …

Xiaomi 4K Phone Layout TENAA

Turning to the characteristics of this enigmatic Xiaomi phone, the most remarkable element is seen in its surprising screen, formed by an OLED panel with a 6.55-inch diagonal in addition to offering a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels to boast of being the Beijing-based manufacturer’s first 4K display phone.

And what about the rest of the features? Well, it seems that it will mount an eight-core processor, most likely a Snapdragon 778G, plus up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

It is also known that it will have a triple camera system on the rear and that will boast a 64 megapixel main sensor accompanied by two secondary sensors (probably wide angle and telephoto) of 8 megapixels each.

We couldn’t forget about the 4,400 mAh battery that will mount this Xiaomi phone with 4K screen. A large capacity component to guarantee good autonomy despite the screen format.

Finally, we do not know the release date or the price of this new phone from the Asian manufacturer, but considering that it has just been certified by TENAA, it is clear that its presentation is just around the corner.

>