Xiaomi is sued for alleged infringement of haptic technology patents on its phones

Xiaomi is the target of a new lawsuit promoted in different countries for allegedly infringing patents of one of the world’s leading haptics companiesImmersion, with its CyberEngine vibration engine used in the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi K50 Gaming and other cell phones of the brand. According to the accusations of the American company, Xiaomi violated its technologies for haptic effects with haptic response that are legally protected by patents in Germany, France and India, where lawsuits were filed.

Haptic effects in mobile phones allow the vibration engine to play a greater role in the mobile user experience, allowing users to experience more realistic and immersive sensations in games and other interactions with the system. With the launch of the Redmi K50 Gaming, Xiaomi promised the most powerful tactile response on the market with the CyberEngine 1016, claiming that its solution was up to three times more powerful than rival technologies. Immersion listed the patent records that were apparently infringed by Xiaomi: EP 2 463 752 B1 (Germany), EP 2 463 752 B1 (France) and IN 304 396 (India) – all titled "Haptic Feedback System with Stored Effects" ", in free translation.

“While we are delighted to see that Xiaomi, like many manufacturers, has embraced the value of haptic effects in mobile phones, it is imperative that we protect our business against the infringement of our intellectual property, which we have invested heavily in over the decades of our history.” , said Eric Singer, CEO of Immersion. Cases of alleged patent infringements are not uncommon in the global mobile phone market, but at times, the parties involved can face serious consequences. Last year, OPPO and OnePlus were barred from selling phones in Germany for violating Nokia’s telecommunication patents.

