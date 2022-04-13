Xiaomi is incredible: it launches a water purifier… smart!

More and more people are concerned about the quality of the water they drink, and this is a success because it is an essential liquid to maintain good health. And if there is an interest in something that has to do with a product that can be manufactured with some technology, Xiaomi do not miss the appointment. And one example is your new water purifier.

The device we are talking about is the MIJIA 1000G, which is placed on practically any tap that exists on the market and which allows us to know very precisely the quality of the water that is drunk. For this, it includes a screen that shows in a very intuitive way the necessary information at the same moment in which the water is allowed to circulate. Simpler, impossible. Also, this is what makes this product considered smart.

excellent performance

One of the most positive features of this Xiaomi product is that, contrary to what is usual in other models on the market, it does not reduce the performance of the faucet in terms of water flow. It is maintained at a speed of 2.65l/min, more than enough to carry a cup of those you have at home in less than four seconds. Thus, there will be no problems in homes with many family members.

Xiaomi

Another couple of good details that this purifier offers is that it is capable of reduce unnecessary spending of water in case 2,433 liters per year due to the use of different expulsion filters, which favors the environment and, of course, the bill that has to be paid. In addition, this is a product that can be connected with the application MIJIA’s own, in order to be able to know details without getting up from the armchair, among which the quality of the water is not lacking at all times.

How does this Xiaomi product work?

For filtering, it has an element inside that performs five tasks at the same time and that is combined with an RO filter that efficiently removes bacteria and heavy metals. Therefore, it is ideal for maintaining good health, even applying techniques to prevent stagnation so that the first drop of water that comes out is completely clean. It is important to indicate that everything involved in cleaning can be changed so that the operation is always optimal, and an example is that the filter has a durability of five years before having to replace it.

The sale of this Xiaomi product is located on April 15 in China, and it is practically certain that in a short time it will be possible to buy it outside the borders of said country. Its price is about 332.50 euros to changenot which is not exactly crazy.

>