Xiaomi is developing a foldable phone with clamshell design, says rumor

For now, this is a rumor that has been circulating on Weibo. The speculation was published by the tipster Digital Chat Station. Other brands such as Oppo, Huawei and vivo have also introduced their own versions of a modern flip phone.

Not to be left out of all the innovations related to the foldable smartphone sector, Xiaomi has started to develop a new clamshell device to rival others on the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

Xiaomi wants to stay competitive and has already launched the Mix Fold 2, which has an elegant design and one of the thinnest on the market. A flip version should keep the thin and light formataccording to the informant.

Sadly, judging by Xiaomi’s past history of device availability, the upcoming Mix Flip (if that’s indeed the name) may not make it out of China.

It is worth mentioning that the company is also producing the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, which has been the subject of numerous speculations and rumors. It should come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and telephoto rear lens capable of delivering 5x optical zoom. In addition, it also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 50W wireless charging, IP certification and Android 13 as the operating system.

Other Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 specs are expected to include 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage, and an 8.02-inch flexible AMOLED screen. The release should take place at a presentation in August in China.