Xiaomi is already testing the autonomous driving system for its electric car

- Advertisement -

We have been hearing rumors about the first Xiaomi vehicle. We know that the company wants to launch its in 2024, so it is working very hard to be able to meet this goal.

We know some of the features that it will offer, such as the possibility of unlocking Xiaomi’s electric car using the mobile. We also discovered that the Asian company had patented its own system. And it seems that they are already testing it.

It should be remembered that the firm has made an investment of close to 1,500 million euros over the next 10 years to strengthen its automotive division. The Asian manufacturer knows that the future of the sector lies in electric vehicles, so it has not hesitated to invest in this business.

[mb_related_posts1]

Xiaomi already tests its Autopilot

enlarge photo Xiaomi electric car Weibo

As reported by Gizmochina, a Weibo blogger has shared a real image where we can see a Xiaomi test car testing the brand’s autonomous driving system.

We do not know the model of the electric vehicle, but it is surely not the final design of the Xiaomi M1 Car, but it is a prototype, surely ceded by another brand, to test its new autonomous driving system. Highlight the LiDAR sensor on the ceiling, an essential element for this type of system.

For it, this sensor provides 3D vision to the central computer so you can make decisions in real time. So we can assume that Xiaomi’s electric car will have a system capable of driving completely autonomously, in addition to other elements that will make driving easier.

At the moment we have no more information, but the fact that Xiaomi is already testing its autonomous driving system is excellent news for the sector. Although we will have to wait a bit to see the long-awaited electric car from the Beijing-based firm in action.

[mb_related_posts2]

And it is that In the coming years we are going to experience a revolution in the automotive sector. Let us remember that Xiaomi is not the only firm that wants to assault this market, since Apple has been working on its own autonomous driving electric vehicle for several years.

At the moment it is too early to know what the future will bring, but it is clear that in the coming years the supply of EV vehicles will increase significantly. Regarding the launch date of the Xiaomi M1 Electric Car, a provisional name, it is expected that it will begin to be manufactured during the first quarter of 2024 so that it will go on sale that same year.

>