Xiaomi is already preparing new high-end mobiles, what will they have so special?

From what has just been learned, the manufacturer Xiaomi intends, as usual, to launch a second batch of terminals for the high-end product. Thus, you always have a device that is capable of competing with the best -and in this case we are talking about options such as the iPhone 14, which is expected in September-.

The models that will make this possible will be the Xiaomi 12S; 12SPro; and also the expected 12 Ultra -which to date has not been made official and the reason is that it will be part of the second wave of high-end smartphones that the firm plans to launch this year-. By the way, if all the forecasts are fulfilled, the terminals we are talking about could be official in the month of August the first two (and, surprisingly, the last one a little earlier… but everything remains to be seen).

What will be the two great novelties of these Xiaomi

Two seem to be the great additions that they will have. One of them is the new version of the operating system Android of Google (the thirteenth). In the month of May it will be when the Mountain View company shows what it has hidden for this development, and telling that at first it will only be in the Pixel models, the logical thing is that for August Xiaomi has more than enough time to implement it in its new high-end models -without missing the usual MIUI customization-.

Xiaomi

But the really differential thing is that all the teams that we have mentioned before will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor. This is a SoC that will offer faster work than the previous generation and will have some additional improvements in integrated graphics and consumption. We speak, therefore, the most powerful component on the market without a doubt, and it is expected to be announced in early May. In this way, Xiaomi would hit the table because it would be one of the first manufacturers to integrate it and a reason for the new smartphones to make sense.

Some data that is known about the new phones

It is important to mention that the Xiaomi 12S has already been seen in different certification and test entities, under the name Ditingwhile the 12S Pro would be called internally Unicom. The fact is that there are some things that are certain in these devices: they will have a screen AMOLED 120 Hz minimum; RAM will be a minimum of 8 GB; and in what has to do with the camera, some improvement is expected with respect to the main camera of Xiaomi’s current high-end cameras, which has a 64 MP main element with optical stabilization (the normal thing is to bet on including an additional sensor until reaching the four of them).

>