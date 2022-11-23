Xiaomi increases smartphone sales in the 3rd quarter of 2022, but revenue drops by almost 10%

Xiaomi released this Wednesday, 23, a report that reveals details about the financial sector of the Chinese company in the 3rd quarter of 2022, a period that comprises the months of July to September. As the numbers show, between these months the brand had revenue of US$ 9.8 billion against US$ 10.9 billion in 2021, a drop of 9.7% in 12 months.

Apparently, this decline may be related to the increase in the economic crisis that mainly affects the smartphone segment in several regions, including Asia and Europe, and the lockdown imposed by the Chinese government to contain the spread of the new subvariant of the omicron strain of covid -19 in the country, measure that limits the production and distribution of devices.