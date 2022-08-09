Xiaomi has prepared a new powerful tablet with a giant screen

- Advertisement -

If there is a company that is capable of surprising when launching a new device, this is Xiaomi. The number of products that it brings to the market is more than enough reason for it, and some of them come as a surprise. One of the latter has just been leaked and it is a tablet that will give a lot to talk about.

Of the model we are talking about, little or nothing had been known to date, and the truth is that it shows very good manners and is going to become a dispersive that can be shared with the Apple iPad Pro without the slightest problem. The first reason that exists for this is that its screen will be very large, since we are talking about an IPS panel of no less than 12.4 inches. Therefore, the eminently professional approach of this Xiaomi tablet is more than clear.

with operating system Android, how could it be otherwise, above this will be the MIUI customization that is already one of the best on the market. Some things are practically certain, such as that the finish of this Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro will be in aluminum and that it will have four speakers to deliver high-quality multimedia performance. In addition, it is important to mention that in terms of connectivity, you will not lack anything, such as WiFi 6 to access the Internet with great speed.

Powerful hardware in this Xiaomi

One of the things that has been known about this device -because the results obtained with the tablet in the Geekbench performance test have been published- is that its components are powerful enough to be able to use the device as a substitute for laptops. So, for example, your processor will be a Snapdragon 870 eight-core that inside has an Adreno 650 GPU. That is, all Android applications, including games, will go like a shot.

When it comes to memory, the best news is that the Xiaomi kit we’re talking about will include nothing less than 8GB RAM. Therefore, there will be no difficulty in multitasking or running demanding software that demands the use of large amounts of data to function. As far as storage is concerned, everything indicates that there will be different options, the largest being 512 gigabytes. Consequently, it perfectly complies with this entire model.

Arrival of this tablet to the market

That’s where the surprise is, as Xiaomi has announced that its new folding smartphone will be announced on the day August 11, and everything suggests that this tablet will be one of the devices that will accompany you so that the event has the necessary depth. Therefore, we are talking about an unexpected arrival waiting for the new Xiaomi Pad 6 to become a reality and confirm the company’s good work in this market segment.

Something that is curious when it comes to Xiaomi leaks is that no expected price has been indicated for the device we are talking about. But, the logical thing -taking into account its power and the screen it integrates- is that around 450 euros (or a little more).

