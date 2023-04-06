Xiaomi has no end: launches an ideal smart clothesline for any home

- Advertisement -

From time to time, the Xiaomi company launches accessories that are absolutely crazy and can even be classified as crazy. An example is the new shopkeeper that the firm has put on the market and that has options that are controlled directly with the telephone so that everything is as comfortable as possible when it comes to hanging clothes.

The product name is Mijia Smart Clothes Dryer 1S. It is the evolution of a model that was already on the market, but which, on this occasion, is greatly improved. An example of what we say is that the materials are superior, since we are talking about the use of aluminum to, on the one hand, reduce its thickness so that the accessory occupies less (barely 10 centimeters when closed). In addition, the change also allows it to hold more weight, being able to reach 35 kilos of hanging clothes.

You have to hang it from the ceiling

This is what allows you to be a excellent option for all types of s, since it does not steal living space both when it is closed and when it is opened and put to use. And what has to be done to extend its bellows-type hinge system? Well, activate the motor, which is very quiet, you must use a voice command with the phone or, failing that, use the application which exists to control the Xiaomi product (it is available for both iOS and Android).

In what has to do with the space it offers to hang clothes -ideal to do this with hangers-, the Mijia Smart Clothes Dryer 1S, it should be noted that they include four bars of steel similar to those that exist in the clotheslines that are in all homes. In addition, several are added cables of the same material ideal for small things such as socks or handkerchiefs.

One more detail and the price of this Xiaomi accessory

With a large number of security systems to prevent falls and new elements that allow reduce electricity consumption up to 50% Regarding the model it replaces on the market, it should be noted that this Xiaomi clothes horse has 20W lighting through the use of LED bulbs, so everything you need is included so that you can have your clothes in the most comfortable way. possible.

Finally, it should be noted that to begin with, the Mijia Smart Clothes Dryer 1S is put up for sale in China, with a price of 899 yuan, which in exchange remains at about 125 euros. And, the truth is that it is one of those options that appears incredible, but that, in reality, offers a usefulness beyond any doubt.

