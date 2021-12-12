Xiaomi has developed a battery with 10% more capacity

Xiaomi Has revealed a new battery technology that your R&D team has been working on and should be available next year.

Apparently Xiaomi has been able to increase the silicon content inside the battery around 3 times and that has led to a more efficient storage capacity.

With the same size, the new battery can offer around 10% more capacity and provide up to 100 minutes of additional autonomy on a single charge.

Packaging technology has also been renewed, which has further improved space efficiency. The PCM (Protection Circuit Module) has been tilted 90 degrees and is no longer flat, saving space.

In addition, Xiaomi has equipped the new battery with an energy meter chip which is based on advanced algorithms that improve the safety and life of the cells, since it controls the load during the night.

This mitigates the overload state when the phone is plugged in for too long. There’s also a temperature control using additional sensors as lithium ion batteries do not like heat very much.

The first series-produced batteries of this type should arrive by the second half of next year.