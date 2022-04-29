Xiaomi has created a Bluetooth video game controller: it seems made for the PS4, but it is (mainly) for PC

Is named Xiaomi GamePad Elite Edition and it is a video game controller with a design that is very reminiscent of the PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller due to its format, although the position of several elements is different.

Xiaomi’s proposal is certainly interesting and promising: inspiration is not only in the external designbut in the use of components that have been used for a long time by both Sony and Microsoft in their console controls.

A controller that looks like a console, but is more like a mobile, PC and Smart TV

The device arrives with a curious design in shades of white and it has two joysticks in asymmetrical position manufactured by ALPS —both the DualShock 4 and DualSense controls or the Xbox One controls use them—, the curious directional pad, the A/B/X/Y buttons and several triggers.

Not only that: we also have a six-axis InvenSense gyro sensor that allows a kind of haptic feedback during video games. It has Bluetooth connectivity in the 5 and 2.4 GHz bands thanks to the wireless chip from the Nordic Semiconductor company.

It is not clear if this control can be used with consoles, but what its creators do highlight is that it will be “compatible with multiple systems”, including Windows and Steam platformSmart TVs (based on Android TV), but also with Android tablets and mobiles.

In fact the signature sells a clip that allows you to attach a mobile to the remote to thus have a curious portable console, something that we had already seen in clips that, for example, adapt to the controls of the Xbox and that will also be feasible in this case.

The controller has been put up for sale in a promotion that allows get it in China at a price of 329 yuan (47.56 euros) although its final price is 399 yuan (57.67 euros). There is no data on its availability or price internationally, but we will update this information if it is.

