Xiaomi has certified a new super fast charge of 210 watts

- Advertisement -

Today’s phone batteries are typically around 4,500-5,000 mAh. They still don’t last as long as we’d like, but the advances in fast charging are spectacular. Now it looks like Xiaomi might have a new “ fast” r in the works, according to the 3C certification website on which a 210W charger from Xiaomi has appeared. This makes it the fastest charger we’ve seen to date. Xiaomi has demoed a 200W Hyper Charge charger in the past that was capable of charging a 4,000mAh battery from 0-100% in just 8 minutes, so we imagine the 210W version will be a bit faster, though we’re not sure. how much more. That said, Xiaomi never got around to releasing its 200W charger. Instead, the honor went to the iQOO 10 Pro which comes with its own 200W charger, but assuming Xiaomi launches this 210W charger with its next phone, it could dethrone the iQOO as having the fastest charger on the market. That said, Xiaomi explained one of the reasons why he did not release the 200W charger. The company said this would affect the phone’s battery life, which would lose 20% of its original capacity after 800 charge cycles, which is equivalent to about 2 years of use if the phone is charged at least once. up to date.