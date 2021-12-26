Xiaomi has been fined in China for misleading advertising

There was a time when Xiaomi did not advertise its products, but relied on word of mouth from its customers. Years later, the company does advertise its products.

One of these announcements has now resulted in a sanction for the firm in China since, according to a report by ITHome, Xiaomi has been fined 20,000 yuan (2,800 euros) for misleading advertising in its home country.

This penalty, which is quite ridiculous for a large company, has been imposed by the market supervision department of the Chinese government for violating the “Advertising Law of the People’s Republic of China”.

Last year, the company made a mistake in an advertisement for Redmi K30 5G. The promotional image mentioned that The phone had a “Samsung AMOLED screen,” but the phone actually has an LCD panel.

It seems that the person in charge of the announcement did not make sure of the final specifications, or perhaps they were confused with the Redmi K30 Pro 5G, which does have an AMOLED panel supplied by Samsung Display.

We don’t think Xiaomi intended to mislead their best-selling 5G smartphone at the time, but they should have been more careful.



