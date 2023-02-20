Xiaomi has a surprise for MWC 2023: it will show its CyberOne robot

- Advertisement -

Interesting surprise that has been known today: Xiaomiwhich has confirmed its presence at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (including an event on February 26), has shown one of the things that will let see to the attendees of the well-known fair that is held in Barcelona: your CyberOne robot. Something unexpected, but that is a reality because the company has let it be seen on social networks.

Xiaomi’s project to develop its own humanoid robot it’s coming long. Last year he even made it official that he was working on this robot, indicating some of its outstanding features beyond a design that can scare many because of its appearance that from afar can do a trick. An example of what we say is that he indicated that the maximum torque it offers is 300Nm. Besides, it was also made clear that among his virtues will be that of detecting human presence and that he will move in a similar way to people.

Xiaomi

- Advertisement -

With a height of 1.77 meters and weighing only 52 grams, a most striking ingenuity is expected due to the functions that it will be able to perform, since it is capable of hold weights in each of his arms of 1.5kg. Come on, an important advance that will be a reality to compete with the idea that Elon Musk showed with Tesla and that, yes, surely you have to wait a good amount of time to see something real from the firm of the South African magnate.

Xiaomi’s very advanced works

Well, the truth is that the Asian company was not expected to have such advanced work, since if it allows it to be seen live and direct, it is clear that it will be a fully functional model. Therefore, here they take the lead in a market that is rising and that is set to be important in the medium-term future. The point is that Xiaomi does nothing but diversify its markets and, furthermore, quite rightly… An example is its future electric car that can even advance dates on its arrival on the market.

Xiaomi

One more arrival that must be highlighted

This also has to do with the robot market, but in this case it would be a model that would look like a dog and that would be called CyberDog and which was mentioned in passing when the Asian company announced the aforementioned product last year. According to the known data, it is possible that this model is another of the surprises that Xiaomi will have in Barcelona.

Evidently, it is not expected that there will be a date for the arrival on the market so that neither of the two robots can be bought, but it is clear that Xiaomi is once again positioning itself very well in a market as thriving as robotics.

- Advertisement -

>