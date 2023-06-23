Xiaomi focuses on MIUI 15, cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 5, Titanic tour and more | TC duty

- Advertisement -

It’s time to stay well-informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Plantão TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so that you can stay on top of everything in one place. In this week’s edition, we’re going to talk about the arrival of MIUI 15 on Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones, in addition to reflecting on the possible launch price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Other relevant issues include the possible return of smartphones with a removable battery, Microsoft facing yet another hurdle to buy Activision Blizzard and, of course, the missing submarine. - Advertisement -

Missing Titanic submarine has Logitech joystick, SMS as GPS and only 96 hours of oxygen

A submarine that was supposed to go where the remains of the Titanic are disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean last Monday. Apple Introduces AirTags, Its Long-awaited Object Tracking Device This has sent US authorities into a race to find the submarine, as the crew has few hours of oxygen available. However, what really drew attention in the case is the certain amateurism of the vessel. An example of this is the fact that it is controlled by a Logitech joystick. - Advertisement - In addition, the submarine’s guidance system is carried out via SMS, communication goes through Musk’s Starlink, and many parts are simply improvised. Even so, five millionaires agreed to pay $250,000 to undertake this expedition. At the moment, the coast guards of the United States and Canada are still looking for the vessel and any sign of the crew. Canada even sent a military aircraft and a ship to help with the search.

Xiaomi 14 Pro: leaked render shows familiar design and more specs are confirmed

- Advertisement -

New renderings released this weekend show that, contrary to expectations, the Xiaomi 14 Pro should maintain the design essence of its predecessor. According to a leaker, this is happening because Xiaomi considered the design of the current generation Xiaomi 13 to be somewhat iconic. An image released on the web shows that the camera module is basically the same, while the front should gain thinner edges for the display. As for the real changes, they should stay inside the device thanks to the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

European Union may force Samsung, Apple and others to produce phones with removable batteries

The European Parliament passed a law that could force Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and others to manufacture smartphones with a removable battery. WhatsApp and the problems of its multi-device support on tablets and computers The text of the law says that any user should be able to replace the battery of their smartphone, and companies cannot use stickers and other components to make this task difficult. In addition, manufacturers must produce cell phones that do not require special tools or training to access the battery. In its justification, the law passed in the European Union says that the change is being designed to extend the useful life of a smartphone, something that also reduces the production of electronic waste. In practice, manufacturers have until the beginning of 2027 to change the design of their smartphones to meet the European requirement.

Microsoft may suffer third block in acquisition of Activision Blizzard

New Zealand’s regulatory body has expressed concerns over the $69 million transaction involving Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard. That is, we now have three countries that can veto the transaction: United States, United Kingdom and New Zealand. In all cases, the authorities believe that competition will be severely hampered by possible exclusivity of heavyweight titles like Call of Duty, in addition to the consequences in the cloud gaming market. That’s because the acquisition of Activision Blizzard could give Xbox excessive power in the cloud gaming market. In any case, the agreement between the companies must come out sooner or later, since it has been approved by several countries, including Europe.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 may be more affordable than its predecessor, says new rumor

According to information obtained from Samsung’s supply chain, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 should be cheaper than its predecessor when sold with an initial price of US$ 1,699, something around R$ 8,118 in direct conversion. That is, we are talking about US$ 100 less than that charged by the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in 2022. Market analysts say that this should make the new device manage to conquer more consumers by “compensating” for high inflation with a small discount . In addition, rumors also indicate that Samsung should deliver a series of freebies in a special pre-sale offer. With this, the Korean manufacturer will be able to curb the growing Chinese competition, but at the moment the company has not commented on the matter. The OPPO Reno8 are no longer a secret: filtered in detail and with their full features

Century-old fruit shop that has an apple as its logo is sued by Apple

Apple decided to sue a centuries-old Swiss company just because it uses an apple in its logo. The case caught the world’s attention, as the company Fruit Union Suisse has been operating for 111 years and sells fruit. The fruit shop’s logo consists of a red apple with a white cross on one side, elements that refer to the Swiss flag. The century-old company questions the process, as its brand differs well from Apple’s bitten apple. In addition, the director of the company said that Apple is not trying to protect the bitten apple, but wants to take ownership of something much broader. In the executive’s view, the Cupertino company wants to appropriate the rights to a real apple. When contacted, Apple did not comment on the matter, but the company has been the target of criticism on social networks for wanting to appropriate the use of the apple as a whole, and the fruit and its representation is considered something universal.

Xiaomi may have canceled MIUI 14.5 development to focus on MIUI 15 and Android 14