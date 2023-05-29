Xiaomi extends the warranty to two years for five smartphones; see the models

- Advertisement -

A Xiaomi announced that it has extended the warranty of five smartphones for two years in India. As a result, owners of these devices in the country will benefit from the advantage of having 24 months of technical support from the date of activation of the device. The models that have the warranty extended to two years are: redmi note 10 ;

; Redmi Note 10 Pro ;

; Redmi Note 10 Pro Max ;

; Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra ;

; Poco X3 Pro.





The warranty extension came after several users of these phones reported a number of problems, including motherboard failure and camera malfunction. The warranty extension is expected to provide relief to these people. - Advertisement - To take advantage of the extended warranty, customers must provide the purchase receipt for their device at their nearest Xiaomi service center. Repairs or replacements will be provided free of charge within the scope of the extended warranty.





It is worth noting that the warranty coverage extension it is restricted. Specifically, the company will focus on solving two problems: interface unresponsiveness and front camera malfunction on Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max. As for the Poco X3 Pro, Xiaomi will specifically address a boot failure. So far, only the Xiaomi India announced the measure through its official Discord channel. There is no information whether this policy will be adopted in other countries. And you, would you like the warranty to be extended to other devices? Tell us in the comments down below!