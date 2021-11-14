Xiaomi explains why your phone with MediaTek will take longer to receive Android 12

Android 12 has already arrived on a stable basis and smartphone manufacturers are already working on updating their devices to the latest version.

However, it is to be expected thate devices with MediaTek chips take longer to update to the new version of Android compared to its Snapdragon counterparts. Historically, this has always been the case.

Li Ming, a Xiaomi executive, has given an explanation regarding this speed difference.

As he explains, Google usually gives Qualcomm and MediaTek the necessary code in advance so that they have an advantage in preparing the next Android updates.

This saves a considerable amount of time compared to making the code public after the stable release of Android.

However, this is where the differences between the two chip giants emerge. Qualcomm seems to have a larger team that allows it to work with all its processors in parallel and prepare all necessary packages for the update at once.

MediaTek, on the other hand, goes in batches, which is slower and causes some Mediatek chip phones to not upgrade until the second or third batch.

Although the main reason is lack of personnel, this approach also has an advantage: if a problem arises, it is easier to solve the problem and that it is restricted to a single batch.