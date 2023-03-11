5G News
Xiaomi expands operations in Brazil and opens official kiosk in Salvador

By Abraham
Xiaomi expands operations in Brazil and opens official kiosk in Salvador
After Recife at the end of November, Xiaomi has now announced a new expansion of its official operations in the Northeast region of Europe. The company is going to inaugurate an official kiosk at Shopping da Bahia, located in Salvador, with actions between the 11th and 12th of March.

The new point of sale is located on the 2nd floor, in front of the events square, open from Monday to Saturday, from 9 am to 10 pm, and from Sunday, from 1 pm to 9 pm. It will aim to bring consumers and fans of the brand an immersive experience with some products, whether smartphones or the ecosystem in general.

Image: Disclosure / Xiaomi Brasil

Among the items present at the site are the smart home lines, smartwatches, Bluetooth headphones and cell phones. According to the company’s head in the country, Luciano Barbosa, the kiosk will provide more practicality and agility when serving customers.

“Salvador is an important square for the brand, we opened the first Xiaomi Store in the Northeast in the region and we had a great reception. With the inauguration of the kiosk, we want to offer more practicality and agility in serving our customers. Our sales team is trained and prepared in addition to presenting the products, demonstrating how much the item will solve the user’s needs and bring benefits to the routine.”

Luciano Barbosa

Head of Operation Xiaomi Brasil

The launch period will feature some promotions. The Redmi Smart Band 2 can be found for BRL 299.99. The Redmi Note 11 with 128 GB will be available for BRL 1,999.99. “Buy & Get” activations will also be present at the venue for the initial two days. Smartphone purchases below BRL 2,200 will give you a Daypack Backpack as a gift, while purchases above that amount will give you a free Bluetooth headset.

Now, Xiaomi has 13 points of sale in cities like São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Recife, Manaus and Salvador. If you add the strategic partners, it reaches more than 8 thousand locations for the sale of its products, in three and a half years of returning to the national market.

What is your assessment of the expansion of Xiaomi’s official operations in Europe? Join us!

