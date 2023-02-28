Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra: new scooter with more power and greater autonomy

- Advertisement -

Yesterday was a big day for Xiaomi, since it presented a good number of products in an event that was held one day before the Mobile World Congress 2023 opened its doors. One example was new phones and also accessories such as smartwatches and headphones. Another of the products advertised was the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra. We tell you what are the most important news that it includes.

Launching internationally, this new iteration maintains its striking appearance due to, among other things, having a aluminum finish that allows the weight of the scooter not to be exaggerated (it stays at 25 kilos). This makes it possible, together with the option of fold that includes, that can be carried from one place to another with great comfort. And this is something that is highly valued by users.

On the other hand, it is important to note that the surface to place the feet is now much better, since we are talking about 880 square centimeters. Therefore, there is more space for you to change your position from time to time. In addition, it should not be neglected to indicate that the maximum weight that the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra supports is 120 kilos, an amount that will rarely be exceeded. Besides, connectivity is not lost Bluetoothwhich ensures that everything about this product can be controlled with the Mi Home application available for both iOS and Android.

Xiaomi

Improvements in the motorization of this scooter

This is where the news that can attract the most attention arrives, since the maximum power that this scooter is capable of generating reaches 940W. This allows, among other things, to achieve speeds of up to 25 kilometers per hour, more than enough to circulate perfectly through the cities. It is important to note that there are different Driving Modes to optimize use (for example, Standard and Sport).

Regarding the there is also good news, since the battery that is included in the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra allows a maximum range of 70 kilometers, which is a good step up from the previous generation. Besides, there is also progress in the load, since the The entire process takes about 6.5 hoursmuch better than before.

Xiaomi

Safety and price of this new Xiaomi scooter

In the first of the sections it should be mentioned that the wheels, which are kept 10 inches, they are Xiaomi DuraGel Tire type -which allows you to overcome punctures with efficiency than before-. In addition, it does not lack a dual braking system (front drum and electric rear), so you have great control at all times. How could it be otherwise, the product has IP55 water protection and headlights to increase visibility.

The Asian company has announced that the arrival in Spain of the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is in the month of April 2023, with a price of 999.99 euros. By the way, there will be an initial promotion that allows you to get a backpack, a helmet and a security cable.

