Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra arrives in Spain: Features and price

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra arrives in Spain: Features and price

MobileXiaomi

Published on

By Abraham
Xiaomi today announced the global availability of the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra. As Xiaomi’s first scooter with a dual suspension system, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra offers an incredibly smooth and safe ride, even on rough terrain. The increased height of the chassis, together with an advanced double suspension system, allows drivers to have better visibility and stability when traveling on any uneven surface. Everything that Xiaomi has presented today!

To reduce the risk of tire blowout, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is equipped with 10-inch larger, puncture-proof and self-sealing Xiaomi DuraGel tires, which ensure the safety of riders and enhance the riding experience of users. .

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra has been designed with impressive upgraded features, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 25km/h and can climb inclines of up to 25% with ease. Its impressive 940W of peak power from the geared motor and ultra-long battery life, with a short charging time of 6.5 hours, give users the freedom to go up to 70km without worry. Additionally, the new S+ mode allows riders to accelerate faster, providing an exciting and fun ride. Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra features a strong, yet lightweight and corrosion-resistant aluminum body and is capable of supporting a maximum load capacity of up to 120 kg. Equipped with a 880cm2 deck and a 490mm flared grip, the overall design ensures a larger contact surface and a more stable grip for a comfortable riding experience.

It is also easy to fold, making it compact and convenient to carry. It is equipped with a headlight to ensure full visibility on the road, while the concise and clear user interface on the instrument panel allows users to navigate through the system’s features with ease. Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra is classified with IP55 resistance, prioritizing a safe and comfortable driving experience in every way.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra will arrive in Spain in April at a price of €999.99 and will be available at Media Markt and El Corte Inglés. In addition, it will have an Early Bird offer in which with the purchase of the scooter you can get a helmet, a cable to secure the scooter when you park it and a backpack, as a gift.

