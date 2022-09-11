Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro, analysis: Xiaomi’s most beastly scooter is ideal if you weigh more than 100 kg (and if not, too)

And now that? Well, essentially, more of the same: hop on, turn it on and give it a little boost so that it kicks in when you hit the throttle. There are three driving modes:

pedestrian mode with a limited speed range of up to 5 km/h, useful for moving through areas where you have to go slowly, for example in traffic jams or crowded and/or narrow areas.

standard mode up to 20 km/h. A way to stretch the autonomy of the battery by not taking it to the most demanding point, can be interesting for areas without many uphill slopes.

If the area is clear and you prefer to squeeze him, then switch to sport mode to reach 25 km/h. It is also useful for climbing steep hills by allowing the scooter to reach its full power.

One of the novelties of this Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro is that it includes a motor with 350W of nominal power and 700W of maximum, something more than the previous Pro. Of course, it continues limited to a top speed of 25 km/h as required by law.

This increased power allows you to climb hills with a slope of up to 20 degrees as the previous Pro did, but of course, it also weighs more and supports a higher maximum load. This last point is in practice the most interesting, since when driving it is not appreciated in excess: on the steepest climbs in my city, such as the Cuesta de la Reina, pushing it to the maximum and in sports mode, I have reached the 13km/h

Obviously here not only the power of the engine influences, but also other factors such as my own weight, the direction of the wind or going from asphalt to gravel. In any case, it is a qualitative point: Pamplona is a city full of slopes and during my trips through it at no time have I had to get off because the scooter could not handle me, although it does go down to around 10 km/h.

Suspensions are still on the must of this latest installment of Xiaomi. It is true that its wheels, being larger, better withstand the irregularities of the terrain, but taking into account its Pro surname and its price, it would not be unreasonable to expect them.

The brake system remains effective and safe: It is almost immediate but it does not brake suddenly, which would be dangerous depending on the scenario. To achieve this, this scooter combines a dual-pad rear and eABS front disc brake system. In addition, from the app, it is possible to regulate the intensity of KERS energy recovery to stretch the autonomy a little more.

It integrates a 12,400 mAh battery with a theoretical autonomy of 55 kilometers, but again, how long it lasts will depend on external and personal circumstances. In any case, this section has pleasantly surprised me, given that I have driven most of the time in sport mode and with quite a few hills: I have exceeded 20 km without spending even half of the battery (56%). Thus, without taking special care, you can exceed 40 – 45 km per charge.

As for the charging time, without being to launch rockets, it is significantly faster than the 2 Pro, going from approximately 9 hours to about 6 hours to reach 100%. In my case, the autonomy of this scooter was more than enough for my trips, so I have charged it once a week, not representing a problem, but if you have a plug nearby, you could also do it at your workplace.

You can do this information, other statistics and other options such as activating cruise control to maintain speed, blocking the engine to make it more difficult to steal, configuring braking energy recovery or turning on the rear light. from the application, which is intuitive and easy to use. You may not be a very technological person, but it is worth it: keep in mind that, for example, the autonomy step from 45 to 55 kilometers has arrived.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro, Xataka’s opinion

Electric scooters have deservedly earned their place on the streets for offering a comfortable way of getting around, in which you don’t sweat (important if you go to the office), agile, easy to park and solvent for urban distances. Compared to electric bicycles, they are also more affordable and, inherent to their greater simplicity, their maintenance is lower.

The Chinese firm took the cat to the water offering a model that, without being perfect, showed chest in quality price

Among them there is one that shines with its own light: the Xiaomi scooter. It can be the original, the Lite, the Pro or any of its later generations. The Chinese firm took the cat to the water offering a model that, without being perfect and with room for improvement, was robust, worked well, offered a balanced driving between sports and urban and the best, chest in quality price. Just take a look at the competition to see that finding models with similar features in its price range was a complex mission. In addition, what better guarantee than to see that it is still the one chosen by many users who take it to the streets every day.

But the competition and the users are growing and Xiaomi has to renew itself to continue being a reference. This Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro is the model for long distances – like the previous Pro – thanks to its great autonomy, but the best: It is the Xiaomi electric scooter for people weighing more than 100 kg. And this is not trivial.

A model with a larger battery and that has to be more bulky requires a motor to match and this Pro has it. The B-side of that integration of high-performance components and bulkier design is weight: folded it is not compact and not pleasant to carry in arms.

For practical purposes there are two more features that whoever has a Xiaomi scooter will probably appreciate: both its folding system like its tires seem to have evolved to improve its durability, although that is something to assess with continued use, in the medium term. What there is no doubt about is that driving with larger wheels is more comfortable in the face of irregularities, although for the current price the arrival of suspensions could already be expected.

Of course, it can no longer be said that it is a cheap scooter

More of everything has a direct consequence: its price has skyrocketed. From the 549 euros of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 to 799 euros goes a generous price increase of 250 euros. Of course, it can no longer be said that it is a cheap scooter, although it is still interesting overall in terms of quality and price.

I see it as a matter of weight. If you weigh more than 100 kg and bet on the experience and know-how of Xiaomi, it is your scooter. If this is not the case, the previous generation is still a most convenient option with which to save a good deal.