Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Go, this will be this new and cheap electric scooter

Good news for those looking for a electric scooter quality at an affordable price. There are indications that the expected Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Go will soon be available in Europe. And this is excellent news.

This model offers what most are looking for in a product of this type. Thus, for example, it is equipped with a powerful 250W motor and its impressive range up to 11 miles (18 km) on a single charge is another option that will surely make many look favorably on this model. In addition, the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Go has already obtained the EU Declaration of Conformity and the corresponding Bluetooth certifications to be put on sale in the Old Continent.

Arrival in Europe confirmed

The new scooter has been seen in the listings of some retailers in Poland and Hungary. The European Union conformity list specifies three models with the numbers DDHBC29NEB, DDHBC30NEB and DDHBC32NEB of this scooter, which can be differentiated by some details of its finish and even the battery. It should be noted that, earlier this year, the Xiaomi Electric Scooter Go was also located on a Bluetooth certification list, so its launch seems to be imminent.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Go appeared on the Batna24.com and eMAG websites in Poland and Hungary respectively. The product description indicates that this scooter is equipped with a motor that will allow it to reach a top speed 20km/h. In addition, it has a built-in battery that offers more than enough autonomy and will have fast charge as long as all the necessary elements are available for it.

This Xiaomi scooter is very complete despite being

This scooter combines a E-ABS braking system with drum brake, while its Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KER) helps extend range while driving. Among other outstanding features of the Xiaomi scooter there is also a screen integrated into the handlebar, to know important information (such as the battery charge); a headlamp; back light; and, of course, connectivity through the application that is synchronized via Bluetooth.

Regarding the price of the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Go in the two Eastern European countries, Hungary and Poland, it fluctuates between €348 and €458. Of course, at the moment the company has not officially announced the launch date of the scooter in the European Union, but it is expected to happen very soon. With its attractive design and outstanding features, this scooter promises to be a purchase option.

