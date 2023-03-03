xiaomi could launch a smartwatch with wear os 3

- Advertisement -

Over the past few years xiaomi-spain-presents-its-new-mobiles-in-westfield-la-maquinista/">Xiaomi has brought to market several smart watches operating system based MIUI for Watch – the latest in chronological order is the Watch S2 – but it seems that things could change soonaccording to a new report shared by 9to5Google.

According to a well-informed source on Xiomi’s internal movements, in fact, it seems that the Chinese company is interested in embracing the Google Play ecosystem in a convinced way, coming to propose a new Xiaomi Watch entirely based on Wear OS 3. At the moment it is not clear whether this will be an experiment that will run a parallel track with respect to other devices based on MIUI for Watch or if it will replace them completely.

What is known however is that the company should use the same brand Xiaomi Watch also for its Wear OS-based smartwatch perhaps differentiating it with the use of a different letter (in our opinion, the W by Wear promises to be a plausible solution). From what transpired the device is likely to arrive later in the yearsince it should already be in development, however there are no precise indications on this element, so it is better to wait for further confirmations.

THE XIAOMI SMARTWATCH LINEUP: OUR POINT OF VIEW

- Advertisement -

As for the doubt mentioned above, or whether the smartwatches will replace or will flank the current lineup, we believe that the more sensible hypothesis could be the lattersince Wear OS and MIUI for Watch allow you to create very different devices, able to talk to audience segments that do not exactly overlap.

In particular, devices with MIUI for Watch offer a more limited range of functions Compared to those possible on Wear OS, however, they compensate for this fact with a range that is simply unmatched by devices equipped with a more complex operating system. This could allow Xiaomi to offer smartwatches with proprietary OS aimed at an audience very attentive to the issue of autonomy and not very interested in additional functions – perhaps offering them on a more contained price range -, reserving that more premium segment to Wear OS smartwatches which sacrifices duration in the name of greater completeness in several other respects.

This is obviously our point of view on the matter, so it is not certain that Xiaomi will choose to follow the path mentioned, even if it seems to us the most sensible at the moment. And what do you think? What could be the best solution for the company? Are you waiting for a Xiaomi smartwatch with Wear OS? Let us know your opinion in the comments.