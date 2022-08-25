Xiaomi could launch a new brand to offer an Android experience without MIUI

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi company is a box of surprises and, it seems, a new one is maturing that is still as curious as it is risky. But this does not exactly scare the Asian firm, which seems to be working on having a new that accompanies options such as Redmi or POCO on the market. It is not exactly a novelty that the company puts what are known as sub-brands on the market in order to cover certain niches in a much more efficient way (and, incidentally, annoy the rest of the brands as much as possible). In the case we are talking about, the source of the information indicates that the idea would be to put into play a new one that manufactures phones and tablets. Nothing very crazy, but it can generate certain doubts, because it already has options like this in its network. What Xiaomi would look for Obviously, if you have in mind to a new brand, the idea is that it competes as little as possible with the products it is already launching on the market. And, considering the aforementioned regarding the products, this can seem complicated. But really it’s not so. From what is known, the idea would be to offer a product line to users who seek above all to get a pure , something that is not possible with the current terminals that it launches because it uses MIUI customization. The reason is very clear: in different markets, such as India, the sales of terminals that offer exactly this is very large and, for this reason, competition such as OnePlus or Google’s own Pixels have a market share of what more interesting. And, obviously, Xiaomi wants to take over part of that cake where right now it has nothing to do. And, this, it would achieve without dispensing with or putting pressure on brands like POCO. The idea, knowing this, does not seem so far-fetched. The company already has previous experience. This is also important, since it should not be forgotten that Xiaomi at the time launched terminals that integrated the Android One platform and, moreover, quite successfully, it must be said. Therefore, it would be to resume this with the corresponding improvements and always with the Google operating system without touching anything and avoiding the existence of bloatware as much as possible. In addition, it has been known that the terminals would not be typical of the high range, since the first models would have Snapdragon 700 processors, for example. The aforementioned would allow the devices to have prices of a maximum of about 320 euros, so it would fit perfectly to compete in the mid-range. If what has been published is fulfilled, it would be excellent news for the new Xiaomi brand with pure Android and without bloatware to arrive in Spain. Surely he would achieve the most interesting sales and there would be many who would seriously value his purchase. >