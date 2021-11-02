Xiaomi confirms the surprising fast charging of the Redmi Note 11 Pro +

There is less left for the next members of the Redmi Note family to be a reality. The Asian company itself has confirmed that these models will be presented on October 28. And now Xiaomi has given us more details about the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro.

The truth is that there are few secrets to discover, since, if it has not been a leak, the company itself is the one that has been in charge of giving all kinds of data about thiss new Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro + as the official presentation event approached.

And now, the Beijing-based company has once again used its official account on the Weibo social network to give us new details about its appearance and technical characteristics. And beware, the Redmi Note 11 Pro + will have a surprising fast charge.

Fast charging of 120 W for the Redmi Note 11 Pro + and 67 W for the Redmi Note 11 Pro

Xiaomi has risen as one of the great workhorses when it comes to choosing a phone with fast charging. You just have to see its hypercharge technology, capable of offering 200 W fast charging to charge a 4,000 mAh battery in 8 minutes, to make it clear that the Asian firm knows what it does.

enlarge photo Redmi Note 11 Pro design Redmi

And now they have published new details about the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note Pro +. In this case, the most vitaminized model will boast a fast charging of 120 W, while the rest of the models are expected to bet on a fast charge of 67W.

In this way, the loading times of the next workhorse of the Redmi Note family could be scandalous. Secondly, We know that the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro + will have an AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. As for the standard model, we do not know more details so we can assume that it will use a traditional LCD panel.

Regarding the technical characteristics, rumors suggest that the Redmi Note 11 It will have a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, in addition to two versions with 6 and 8 GB of RAM and a single version with 128 GB of internal storage.

The battery will be 5,000 mAh with a fast charge of 33 W, in addition to a photographic section where its 50 megapixel sensor will stand out, in addition to having a 13 megapixel front camera.

The Pro model will have an AMOLED screen and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, just like the Redmi Note 11 Pro +. Under the hood, both models are expected to feature the same configuration consisting of a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The 5,000 mAh battery would be the same in all three models, but the Redmi Note 11 Pro would have a fast charge of 67 W and its older brother of 120 W. Now, we just have to wait until October 28 for the manufacturer to reveal the rest of the secrets of its new phones.

>