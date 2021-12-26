Xiaomi compares the Xiaomi 12 against the iPhone 13 in its latest teaser

Xiaomi will unveil its long-awaited Xiaomi 12 next week, and the company wants to make sure to keep up the hype until the launch happens.

Therefore, today we have discovered new teasers in Twitter that highlights the improvements brought by the Xiaomi 12, even in terms of design.

Specifically, Xiaomi shows that the Xiaomi 12, whose screen will go from the 6.81 ″ of the Mi 11 to “only” 6.28 ″, will also be less wide than the iPhone 13.

Xiaomi explains that the Xiaomi 12 will have a width of only 69.9 mm, while the iPhone 13 measures 71.5mm.

In other words, the Chinese company has managed to create a smartphone with a larger screen than the iPhone 13 but with a small width, and this suggests that the frames will be practically impossible to notice.

Both the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will most likely come with 120Hz refresh rate displays and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

On the other hand, rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 family, which should see the light of day in September next year, will forgo the notch on Pro models, as Apple will introduce a perforated screen. In theory, this will substantially increase the available screen space.