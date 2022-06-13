Xiaomi close to launching a new electric scooter in Spain, what will it be?

The company Xiaomi It has become one of the most interesting in the electric scooter market. Their products, with contained prices, but which offer quite complete features, are an excellent option for those who want to get hold of one of these accessories that are perfect for going from one place to another in the city. Well, soon a new model will be available for purchase at Spain.

According to the data that have been known, the Asian company has achieved the certifications necessary to be able to sell the product we are talking about in different parts of Europe where our country is not lacking. The specific model is Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Proa team manufactured by Segway-Ninebot which ensures magnificent quality in all its finishes.

Something that has also been known is that they will go on sale three variants of this model, which differ in what has to do with the equipment they include and, also, some of them will have a higher power in their battery to ensure a better response when driving. The inclusion of technology will be common to all models Bluetooth to be able to control many sections from the smartphone, and its finish is in aluminum so that the attractiveness is undeniable and that the weight is quite low.

What is known about the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro

Some of the features that are remarkable about this electric scooter is that it will have a maximum speed that will reach 30km/h, which allows you to perfectly meet what may be needed to circulate through towns and cities. In addition, the autonomy will be 35 kilometers, which is not bad at all because it will certainly not force you to have to charge your battery daily. Additionally, it is assumed that this model will be folding and it will have a braking system where the discs will play a fundamental role.

Xiaomi

with systems of security advanced, such as position lights and ignition lock through the use of the mobile phone, you will not miss an information screen where you can see important data for the use of the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro, how can the amount of charge that exists in the battery or establishing the different modes of circulation that will be part of this electric scooter. And, all this, with covers that are expected to be at least 8.5 inches to ensure high stability.

Sale of this scooter

At the moment there is no specific date for this Xiaomi product to be in stores, but taking into account that it has passed all the certification controls (and without problems), it is normal for it to be a matter of a few few weeks -at most- when the arrival in Spain of this product is completely official. And, if the price accompanies as usual in the equipment of this manufacturer, -some sources indicate that it would cost less than 450 euros-, it will surely be an option that many users will choose.

