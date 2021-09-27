Xiaomi Civi: upper-middle-range features and a spectacular design to launch the new Xiaomi family

A few days ago, Xiaomi announced that it was preparing a new series of mobiles called Xiaomi Civi and aimed at young audiences. He also confirmed that he would put a special focus on both photography and design. And precisely the latter was what we could see shortly after in some images that a curved screen with hardly any frames and a triple rear camera ahead of us.

The company assured that it would launch this new phone today, September 27. And so it has been, we already have among us the new Xiaomi Civi. As expected, the terminal sports a very attractive design and specifications that place it in the upper-middle range from the company’s catalog.

Xiaomi Civi data sheet

Xiaomi Civi Screen AMOLED 6.55-inch curved Resolution: FullHD + (2340 x 1080 pixels) Refresh rate: 120 Hz Processor Snapdragon 778G RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB + MicroSD software Android 11 + MIUI 12.5 Rear camera Main: 64 MP f / 1.79 Wide Angle: 8 MP f / 2.2 Macro: 2 MP f / 2.4 Frontal camera 32 MP f / 2.0 Battery 4,500 mAh Fast charge 55 W Connectivity Dual SIM, 5G, 4G / LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi ac, USB-C Others On-screen fingerprint reader Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound FM Radio Dimensions and weight 158.34 x 71.5 x 6.98 mm 166 g Price From about 370 euros to change

Attractive on the outside, complete on the inside

The first thing that stands out about the Xiaomi Civi is its 6.55-inch curved AMOLED display with almost non-existent frames and a perforation in the center of the upper part to house the front camera. This panel also has a FullHD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Under the hood, we have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G processor, which means that the new Civi supports 5G networks. That chipset is accompanied by two RAM options (8 and 12 GB) and two internal storage (128 and 256 GB), both expandable through a MicroSD card. As an operating system, it brings MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

In the photographic section, the Xiaomi Civi has a 32-megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 aperture and a triple rear camera composed of a 64 megapixel main sensor f / 1.79, an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 wide-angle, and a 2-megapixel f / 2.4 sensor for macro photography.

To feed, includes a 4,500 mAh battery with 55 W fast charge, but without wireless charging. The rest of the important features are completed with a fingerprint reader under the screen and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Civi

At the moment, the Xiaomi Civi has gone on sale in China, but it is unknown if it will reach other countries. There it is sold in three different colors and in three configurations depending on memory: