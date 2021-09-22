Xiaomi Civi, a new series of mobile phones for young people, debuts next week

Xiaomi has just announced a new series of mobiles: Xiaomi Civi, which will be official as soon as next week. Although the company has not yet shared many details about it, it is speculated that it could take over from the Xiaomi CC, which is not updated from the Xiaomi CC9 of a couple of years ago.

The Xiaomi Civi series is emerging as a series of mobiles with various designs and special emphasis on photography, focused on young audiences, that is, a concept similar to that of the Xiaomi CC. The first terminal will see the light next Tuesday, September 27.

The Xiaomi Civi is coming

After Xiaomi announced the reorganization of its product names by removing the surname Mi, the hope that the company’s chaotic catalog will be simplified seems to be a little further away with the arrival of a new series: Xiaomi Civi.

The company has unveiled this new series on Weibo, announcing the imminent presentation of its first terminal, as early as next week. Little is known about it except the declaration of intentions: models for young people, focused on photography and with a showy design. It is a concept similar to the Xiaomi CC, the series that they launched in China in collaboration with Meitu.

After the Xiaomi CC9, there was no Xiaomi CC10 and by now it is doubtful that there is. Apparently the gap will be filled by the Xiaomi Civi and, as with the Xiaomi CC, it is quite likely that they are basically renowned mobiles. In fact, it is speculated that could be the model 2107119DC which was spotted in the TENAA certifier a few weeks ago, very similar to the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

The possible Xiaomi Civi, in TENAA

The specifications released by TENAA paint us a terminal with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen and a 64-megapixel triple rear camera, with a processor whose specifications match those of the Snapdragon 778G. Basically it is the same as the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, except in the detail that the fingerprint reader would be under the screen, while on one side in the international model.

We will have to wait for the next September 27 at 14:00 China (8:00 from Spain) to know all the details and which model or models of Xiaomi Civi are presented. The question is also in the air as to whether these models will remain in China, as happened with the Xiaomi CC, which were launched under other names in the rest of the world.

