Xiaomi Civi 3 has Dimensity 8200 and other specs leaked

Xiaomi should launch the Civi 2S soon, but those who believe that the brand is at a standstill are wrong. That’s because leaker Wisdom Pikachu revealed that the Chinese has already been working on the development of the new Xiaomi Civi 3.
This device should be announced in the second half of the year and will possibly be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. Furthermore, the same sources revealed that the display will not support 2K resolution.
That is, the smartphone will still have an OLED screen with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In the field of design, the leaker claims that Xiaomi has been struggling to deliver a smartphone as elegant as the Civi 2.
The intention is to keep the Civi line as a design reference within the Chinese manufacturer’s catalog.
As for the other specifications of the alleged Civi 3, the leaker says that it is not possible to assemble a technical sheet, since the manufacturer is still developing the smartphone.
Anyway, there are rumors that the Civi 2 is being prepared for a global release. This model may be known outside China as the Xiaomi 13 Lite and these are its specifications.
The device has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a rate of 120 Hz, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, 50 MP main camera, 4,500 mAh battery and 67W fast charging. The operating system is Android 13 and it runs under MIUI 13.
