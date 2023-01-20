Xiaomi Civi 3 has Dimensity 8200 and other specs leaked

Xiaomi should launch the Civi 2S soon, but those who believe that the brand is at a standstill are wrong. That’s because leaker Wisdom Pikachu revealed that the Chinese has already been working on the development of the new Xiaomi Civi 3.

This device should be announced in the second half of the year and will possibly be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. Furthermore, the same sources revealed that the display will not support 2K resolution.

That is, the smartphone will still have an OLED screen with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In the field of design, the leaker claims that Xiaomi has been struggling to deliver a smartphone as elegant as the Civi 2.