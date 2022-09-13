Xiaomi Civi 2 gets launch forecast and may have Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset

Update (09/13/22) – JB

The Xiaomi may the new Civi 2 later this month. The information began to circulate through the main channels of rumors and leaks in China, and the smartphone should come out of the box with a 7 Gen 1 processor. Shortly thereafter, some developers discovered that the smartphone is already listed in the MIUI code, its code being "ziyi". Now, when it comes to technical specifications, we can expect a smartphone with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen that has a rate of 120 Hz and FHD+ resolution. In addition, the rear must have three cameras, the main sensor can be kept at 64 MP. To ensure good autonomy, we should still expect a battery between 4,500 mAh and 5,000 mAh with support for 67W fast charging. Last but not least, there is native Android 12. However, the manufacturer does not comment on the matter. Thus, we emphasize that everything remains in the field of rumors.

Original text (05/31/22)

Xiaomi Civi 2 has Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and first specs revealed

The Xiaomi Civi has always caught the public’s attention for its elegant design and everything indicates that the Chinese manufacturer is preparing to announce the Civi 2. The news was shared by the well-known and trusted Digital Chat Station through the social network Weibo. According to the leaker, the Civi 2 is already in an advanced stage of development, and it should come out of the box with an OLED screen that has curved edges and FHD+ resolution. In addition, we should also expect from this panel a 120 Hz refresh rate, integrated fingerprint reader and Dolby Vision certification. O processor that will be chosen by the brand is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1and it should work with options of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.