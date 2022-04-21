MobileAndroidTech News

Xiaomi Civi 1S: Xiaomi’s new young range returns with a screen and set of cameras worthy of a high-end

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

After having known the first Xiaomi Civi last September, we already have with us the Xiaomi Civi 1S. A mobile that is not really a second generation of this range of Xiaomi mobiles, since in fact It looks a lot like its predecessor.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

keep offering some outstanding features for this range such as a curved panel with AMOLED technology or a proprietary Xiaomi fast charging system of up to 55W. In this post we review all its features after its official presentation.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Civic 1S
Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Screen

6.5″ curved AMOLED FullHD+ 2,440 x 1,080 px 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

RAM

8/12GB

Storage

128/256GB

Software

MIUI 13 based on Android 12

Frontal camera

32MP IMX616

rear cameras

Main 64 Mpx
8 Mpx wide angle
2MP macro

Battery

4,500 mAh 55 W fast charge

connectivity

WiFi 6
5G
Dual-SIM
NFC

Others

Under-screen fingerprint reader
Double stereo speaker

Dimensions and weight

6.98mm thick
166 grams

Price

From 316.58 euros to change

A screen that could perfectly be high-end

Xiaomi Civi 1s Screen

Coinciding in much of the design with its predecessor, the screen is the main protagonist of this Xiaomi Civi 1S. It offers not only a AMOLED panel with FullHD+ resolutionbut also does it with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is not the first mobile in this type of range that incorporates it, but it is not the norm either and it is always worth celebrating that this technology is democratized after having been the highest-end standard for years.

An aspect that is either hated or loved is that of screen curve and it is that this Civi 1S again shows a curved panel on the sides. Panel in which, in addition to what has already been mentioned previously, we find outstanding details such as a sample rate up to 240 Hz or 10-bit color depth with a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1.

Processor, connectivity and cameras that aim very high

Xiaomi Civi 1s Camera

Qualcomm’s 7 series processors are not the best, but they are very close to the highest range and therefore it is interesting to know that this device has a Snapdragon 778G inside. A chip identical to that of the original Xiaomi Civi and that also allows you to have 5G connectivity. In addition, and this is a difference with the previous one, it incorporates *WiFi 6**, improving the WiFi 5.2 of the first Civi.

In terms of camera, we can have little complaint in the absence of obtaining precise evidence and that is that the team mounts a triple rear camera which, despite the absence of an always interesting telephoto lens, offers a 64 Mpx main lens accompanied by an 8 Mpx wide angle and a 2 Mpx macro. Although, without a doubt, what stands out the most is its front camera with 32 Mpx Sony IMX616 lens with Cyberfocus eye tracking in the purest CyberDog style.

As an important fact for autonomy, we once again find a 4,500 battery with 55 W fast charge. A capacity that a priori seems sufficient and that will depend largely on the performance of the operating system, which is already updated to MIUI 13, Xiaomi’s customization layer based on Android 12.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Civi 1s Colors

As was the case with the original Xiaomi Civi, this new version has been released on the Chinese market, but there is still no confirmation that it will be extended to other territories such as Spain. Is available in color black, silver, blue or pink and yes we can do the price conversion to see what range it moves in. A price range that, as usual, depends on the memory chosen:

  • Xiaomi Civi 1S 8/128GB: 316.58 euros to change (2,229 yuan)
  • Xiaomi Civi 1S 8/256GB: 369.13 euros to change (2,599 yuan)
  • Xiaomi Civi 1S 12/256GB: 411.74 euros to change (2,899 yuan)
Previous articleThis is how the edit button on Twitter will work
Next articleWhatsApp prepares a great improvement when sharing photos, what is it about?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Footpath covered in blood after gruesome Dublin city centre incident

A man was left injured following an incident in Dublin city centre on Wednesday evening. The gruesome incident,...
Android

Huawei Nova Y70 Plus: this new mid-range is half mobile, half power bank

Huawei has just announced a new mobile for its Nova series: the Huawei Nova Y70 Pluswith...
Tech News

How to remove iPhone screen lock

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

The new Chrome Web Store badges will reward the best extensions

Google has announced changes to the Chrome Web Store that will make it easier to discover the best...