Xiaomi Civi 1S: Xiaomi’s new young range returns with a screen and set of cameras worthy of a high-end

After having known the first Xiaomi Civi last September, we already have with us the Xiaomi Civi 1S. A mobile that is not really a second generation of this range of Xiaomi mobiles, since in fact It looks a lot like its predecessor.

keep offering some outstanding features for this range such as a curved panel with AMOLED technology or a proprietary Xiaomi fast charging system of up to 55W. In this post we review all its features after its official presentation.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Civi 1S

Xiaomi Civic 1S Screen 6.5″ curved AMOLED FullHD+ 2,440 x 1,080 px 120 Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G RAM 8/12GB Storage 128/256GB Software MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Frontal camera 32MP IMX616 rear cameras Main 64 Mpx

8 Mpx wide angle

2MP macro Battery 4,500 mAh 55 W fast charge connectivity WiFi 6

5G

Dual-SIM

NFC Others Under-screen fingerprint reader

Double stereo speaker Dimensions and weight 6.98mm thick

166 grams Price From 316.58 euros to change

A screen that could perfectly be high-end

Coinciding in much of the design with its predecessor, the screen is the main protagonist of this Xiaomi Civi 1S. It offers not only a AMOLED panel with FullHD+ resolutionbut also does it with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is not the first mobile in this type of range that incorporates it, but it is not the norm either and it is always worth celebrating that this technology is democratized after having been the highest-end standard for years.

An aspect that is either hated or loved is that of screen curve and it is that this Civi 1S again shows a curved panel on the sides. Panel in which, in addition to what has already been mentioned previously, we find outstanding details such as a sample rate up to 240 Hz or 10-bit color depth with a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1.

Processor, connectivity and cameras that aim very high

Qualcomm’s 7 series processors are not the best, but they are very close to the highest range and therefore it is interesting to know that this device has a Snapdragon 778G inside. A chip identical to that of the original Xiaomi Civi and that also allows you to have 5G connectivity. In addition, and this is a difference with the previous one, it incorporates *WiFi 6**, improving the WiFi 5.2 of the first Civi.

In terms of camera, we can have little complaint in the absence of obtaining precise evidence and that is that the team mounts a triple rear camera which, despite the absence of an always interesting telephoto lens, offers a 64 Mpx main lens accompanied by an 8 Mpx wide angle and a 2 Mpx macro. Although, without a doubt, what stands out the most is its front camera with 32 Mpx Sony IMX616 lens with Cyberfocus eye tracking in the purest CyberDog style.

As an important fact for autonomy, we once again find a 4,500 battery with 55 W fast charge. A capacity that a priori seems sufficient and that will depend largely on the performance of the operating system, which is already updated to MIUI 13, Xiaomi’s customization layer based on Android 12.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Civi 1S

As was the case with the original Xiaomi Civi, this new version has been released on the Chinese market, but there is still no confirmation that it will be extended to other territories such as Spain. Is available in color black, silver, blue or pink and yes we can do the price conversion to see what range it moves in. A price range that, as usual, depends on the memory chosen: