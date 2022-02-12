Xiaomi chases Apple: it wants to become the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world

Xiaomi it is already one of the strongest brands in the world in the smartphone sector, as evidenced also by the second place achieved in the Italian market during 2021. But it is not satisfied, and aims even higher. To declare it on your profile Weibowithout too many words, is the founder and CEO of the Chinese giant, Lei Jun:

Our goal is to reach Apple in terms of products and experiencein all respects, and to become the largest high-end smartphone brand in China over the next three years.

And three years are also the time window set by Xiaomi to reach the other goal, the one on a global scale, placing itself on the top of the world: a decidedly ambitious vision not only for the proportions, but also for the particularly short timescales compared to size. of the company.

It is interesting to note that high-end smartphones are at the center of Lei Jun’s words, where Xiaomi – especially in the West – has instead built its success on mid-range or even cheaper products. In short, the company is moving forward towards a change of paradigm: also because it is the flagships that guarantee the greatest profit margins.

A QUESTION OF LIFE OR DEATH

In reference to the fight at the top of the market, not surprisingly, Lei Jun uses a war metaphor, speaking of an issue “of life or death“, absolutely crucial for the company to continue on a path of growth. With the current business model, obviously, the expansion margins are now minimal, and therefore we need to push in other directions.

But how does Xiaomi intend to achieve these goals? First of all by investing in research and development in the short term: Lei Jun has always specified that they have been allocated 100 billion yuan, or the equivalent of 13.8 billion euros, for the next five years. And to imitate Cupertino’s winning model the strategy plans to to open over 20,000 new retail stores in China between now and 2025, which will add up to the 10,000 already active on the national territory.