Xiaomi CEO announces that there will be no Xiaomi 13S / 13S Pro this year

Xiaomi CEO announces that there will be no Xiaomi 13S / 13S Pro this year

Mobile Xiaomi

Published on

By Abraham
Ahead of the global launch of the Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun has announced that the company will not launch the 13S series in the middle of the year. Xiaomi launched its 12S and 12S Pro phones six months after the Xiaomi 12 series debuted.

The S-series phones offered subtle camera tweaks and newer chipsets, with no major exterior changes. The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro were launched in China in December and will make their world debut at the MWC in Barcelona over the weekend.

