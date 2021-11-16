Xiaomi cancels the update to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition on the following Redmi phones

Xiaomi presented MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition at the Xiaomi MIX 4 launch event in August. Since then, the company has deployed it to devices around the world.

Now, three months later, the company has revealed that The latest version of MIUI will not be available for certain Redmi smartphones.

According to the Telegram channel My fans Home, Xiaomi has canceled the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update for the following terminals:

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Y3

Redmi 7

Redmi 7A

The same publication also claims that the MIUI version will not reach the Mi A3. It was to be expected as this phone does not run MIUI as it is part of the Android One program.

It is not the first time that Xiaomi has canceled an update for its devices. Just last year, it was said that two phones from the list above, that is, the Redmi 7 and the Redmi Y3, would not receive MIUI 12.

However, the Redmi 7 not only ended up receiving MIUI 12 but also MIUI 12.5. The Redmi Y3 didn’t have access to either.

Therefore, there is a possibility that some of the phones in the list above will receive the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update.



