Xiaomi: Can lightning from a storm damage your smartphone?

Xiaomi has just disproved this myth.

These days we are living with a large amount of rain in our country. Often the rains are accompanied by lightning. There is a popular belief that you should not use a smartphone in a thunderstorm, as lightning could damage your smartphone… is this really so? The Chinese tech giant has shared a new short video as part of its #XiaomiAcademy series titled “Can thunderstorms affect smartphone usage?” Watching this video, we can see that the company set up an experiment with a Tesla coil. Through these coils, the brand simulated the fall of “lightning”, which was directed towards what could be a Xiaomi 12S. Despite the electricity that hit the terminal, there is no visible impact on its performance or any other interruption. Xiaomi states that “This shows that thunderstorms do not affect the use of smartphones.” To further support these findings, the company even made a phone call to see if it impacts call quality over the same device. Once again, there was no problem with the device. Xiaomi said the rumor probably originates from old corded phones, as there have been very rare cases of deaths caused by people being struck by lightning while using their corded phone during a thunderstorm.