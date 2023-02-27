Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro arrive in Spain: Features and price

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi today announced the global availability of the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro. The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro have a polished industrial design with enhanced TWS features that deliver incredible audio performance. They offer high-fidelity audio with Sony’s LDAC technology and up to 48 dB of ANC. Everything that Xiaomi has presented today!

It incorporates LDAC technology developed by Sony, with a data transfer rate of up to 990 kbps, a bit depth of up to 32 bits, and support for Hi-Res Audio Wireless, offering users a high-fidelity listening experience at the same time. deliver sound details to the ears via Bluetooth.

It also features impressive active noise cancellation of up to 48dB that isolates each listener from unwanted interference, allowing for true moments of focus even on the busiest street. The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro incorporate Dimensional audio technology, which offers listeners a true-to-life audio experience. Thanks to the head tracking feature, the device can detect users' movements and adjust sound accordingly, making sure every audio detail is in its right place, producing lifelike sound. Plus, integrated immersive sound further enhances the listening environment, creating a captivating surround sound experience. The device is ideal for movie lovers looking to enjoy a realistic viewing experience at home. Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro boast an impressive battery life, offering up to 9 hours of uninterrupted listening on a single charge; this figure is further increased to an impressive 38 hours with the use of the accompanying charging case. The device also supports wireless charging, allowing users to charge it without having to fiddle around with cables or connectors. To further maximize comfort and efficiency, Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro allows users to seamlessly switch between connected devices with its built-in dual-device connectivity feature.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro is designed with a unique “space capsule” style and absolute finesse. Inside, multiple magnets provide secure placement, while allowing the user to remove them with one hand for added convenience. The soft ear cushions ensure that the ear cups stay put, and they are available in three sizes (large, medium and small). Users can also find the perfect fit with the “Intelligent Fit Monitoring” function of the Xiaomi Earbuds app. Maximum comfort is guaranteed for hours of listening pleasure. The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro are available in two colors: Star Gold and Space Black, for a truly premium look. Users will be able to adjust sound settings in the new dedicated Xiaomi Earbuds app for features like ANC modes, transparency modes, dual-device connectivity, and integrated dimensional hearing on their Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro. The app is available for purchase. download on the Google Play Store, allowing users full access to customizing their own listening experience.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro will be available from February 27 at a price of €249.99 at mi.com/es. Also, during February 27, if you buy the new Xiaomi headphones, you can get a SmartBand 7 bracelet as a gift.