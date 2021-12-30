Xiaomi Buds 3: the new headphones with HiFi sound and active noise cancellation

Xiaomi has wanted to close this 2021 in the best way it knows how: presenting new articles for its users. After a presentation full of surprises such as MIUI 13, the new Xiaomi of the 12 range or some gadgets such as the Xiaomi Paipai, the Watch S1 or the new Xiaomi Buds 3, the headphones with HiFi sound and active noise cancellation up to 40 dB. And best of all, its price. But let’s go in parts.

Specifications of the new Xiaomi Buds 3

If you are looking for affordable headphones but with very good characteristics with which it already seems the new standard of active noise cancellation, you may be interested in these new Chinese headphones. Its characteristics are more than interesting, since these TWS cancel up to 40 dB of noise with up to several configurable modes..

And you will ask yourself: configurable? Yes, you will be eligible for balanced, mild or high congestion noise reduction. It all depends on where we are and where level of isolation that we want to achieve... Or if you want to combine the ambient sound with your mobile through the new transparent mode. Of course, it is a very innovative and comfortable option for users.

Autonomy

Another of the most important sections is the autonomy of the headphones. From the Chinese brand they assure that they will work until 7 hours in a row with just one charge, and up to 32 hours if we charge them progressively In the case. Of course, with noise cancellation disabled, according to the Chinese brand.

As for the design, it is quite attractive, following the line of the AirPods with a swab. It will be possible to buy it in two colors, black and white, and with a reduced weight of 4.6 grams; so you will practically not feel them in your ear. They will also have pads that can be exchanged for others. As if that were not enough, it has IP55 resistance to water and dust.

Price and availability in Spain

At the moment we don’t have all the good news you want to read. And it is that at the moment it has only been presented in China, like the rest of the gadgets that they announced. Its official price there is 499 yuan, which is about 70 euros to change approximately. It is a price that places it below the AirPods in a medium-high range, without a doubt, it only remains to see if Xiaomi announces its arrival on the European market or it can be imported from pages such as AliExpress.

>